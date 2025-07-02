New Analyst Forecast: $STM Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STM. Oddo BHF gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $STM.
$STM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oddo BHF issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/31/2025
$STM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $STM stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 3,375,428 shares (+148.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,124,398
- INVESCO LTD. added 3,325,998 shares (+188.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,038,916
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,809,803 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $61,703,273
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,134,159 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,866,131
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP removed 1,920,774 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,180,197
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 1,801,312 shares (+147.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $39,556,811
- ANALOG CENTURY MANAGEMENT LP added 1,589,804 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,912,095
