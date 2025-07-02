New Analyst Forecast: $STM Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STM. Oddo BHF gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $STM.

$STM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oddo BHF issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/02/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/31/2025

$STM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 147 institutional investors add shares of $STM stock to their portfolio, and 138 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

