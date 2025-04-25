New Analyst Forecast: $STM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STM. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $STM.

$STM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/31/2025

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STM, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STM forecast page.

$STM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $STM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $28.0 on 01/31/2025

on 01/31/2025 Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $36.0 on 10/31/2024

$STM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $STM stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.