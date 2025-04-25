New Analyst Forecast: $STM Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STM. Deutsche Bank gave a rating of 'Buy' for $STM.
$STM Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STM in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/31/2025
- Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/31/2024
$STM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STM recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $STM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $32.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Christopher Rolland from Susquehanna set a target price of $28.0 on 01/31/2025
- Anthony Stoss from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $36.0 on 10/31/2024
$STM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 150 institutional investors add shares of $STM stock to their portfolio, and 170 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 2,792,142 shares (-97.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $69,719,785
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,247,226 shares (+8145.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $56,113,233
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 1,912,688 shares (+127.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $47,759,819
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,636,707 shares (+576.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,868,573
- MORGAN STANLEY added 1,618,092 shares (+49.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,403,757
- BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A. removed 1,563,747 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $39,046,762
- ANALOG CENTURY MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,447,597 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $36,146,497
