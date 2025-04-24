New Analyst Forecast: $STLD Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STLD. Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 140.0 for STLD.
$STLD Insider Trading Activity
$STLD insiders have traded $STLD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GLENN PUSHIS (Senior Vice President) sold 23,649 shares for an estimated $3,184,810
- MIGUEL ALVAREZ (Senior Vice President) sold 6,650 shares for an estimated $950,950
- RICHARD A POINSATTE (Senior Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $277,500
- CHAD BICKFORD (Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,720
$STLD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $STLD stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 1,108,594 shares (-37.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $126,457,317
- ROBECO INSTITUTIONAL ASSET MANAGEMENT B.V. added 1,002,813 shares (+531.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,431,850
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 815,629 shares (+29.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $93,038,800
- HOLOCENE ADVISORS, LP added 783,088 shares (+34.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $89,326,848
- CAISSE DE DEPOT ET PLACEMENT DU QUEBEC removed 690,157 shares (-84.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $78,726,208
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 645,949 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $73,683,402
- ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD removed 559,937 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $63,872,013
