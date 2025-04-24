New Analyst Forecast: $STLD Given $140.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STLD. Carlos De Alba from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 140.0 for STLD.

$STLD Insider Trading Activity

$STLD insiders have traded $STLD stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STLD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GLENN PUSHIS (Senior Vice President) sold 23,649 shares for an estimated $3,184,810

MIGUEL ALVAREZ (Senior Vice President) sold 6,650 shares for an estimated $950,950

RICHARD A POINSATTE (Senior Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $277,500

CHAD BICKFORD (Vice President) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $269,720

$STLD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $STLD stock to their portfolio, and 370 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

