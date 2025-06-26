New Analyst Forecast: $STLA Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STLA. Jefferies gave a rating of 'Buy' for $STLA.
$STLA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STLA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
$STLA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of $STLA stock to their portfolio, and 294 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 102,364,988 shares (+1482.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,147,511,515
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 56,650,766 shares (+146.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $635,055,086
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ added 32,874,206 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $368,519,849
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 17,277,074 shares (-99.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $193,675,999
- BARCLAYS PLC removed 12,917,305 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $144,802,989
- OPTIVER HOLDING B.V. removed 10,972,735 shares (-89.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $123,004,359
- HSBC HOLDINGS PLC added 9,737,548 shares (+470.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $109,157,913
