New Analyst Forecast: $STGW Given $6.36 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STGW. Laura Martin from Needham set a price target of 6.36 for STGW.

$STGW Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STGW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STGW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.

Here are some recent targets:

Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $6.36 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $9.5 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $10.0 on 04/03/2025

$STGW Insider Trading Activity

$STGW insiders have traded $STGW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STGW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELI SAMAHA has made 3 purchases buying 866,660 shares for an estimated $3,837,500 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. CHARLENE BARSHEFSKY purchased 24,350 shares for an estimated $104,826

MARK JEFFERY PENN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $96,132 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DESIREE G ROGERS purchased 2,086 shares for an estimated $9,916

$STGW Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $STGW stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

