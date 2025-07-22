New Analyst Forecast: $STGW Given $6.36 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STGW. Laura Martin from Needham set a price target of 6.36 for STGW.
$STGW Price Targets
$STGW Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STGW recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $STGW in the last 6 months, with a median target of $8.75.
Here are some recent targets:
- Laura Martin from Needham set a target price of $6.36 on 07/22/2025
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $8.0 on 05/12/2025
- Mark Zgutowicz from Benchmark set a target price of $9.5 on 05/09/2025
- Barton Crockett from Rosenblatt set a target price of $10.0 on 04/03/2025
$STGW Insider Trading Activity
$STGW insiders have traded $STGW stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STGW stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ELI SAMAHA has made 3 purchases buying 866,660 shares for an estimated $3,837,500 and 0 sales.
- CHARLENE BARSHEFSKY purchased 24,350 shares for an estimated $104,826
- MARK JEFFERY PENN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $96,132 and 0 sales.
- DESIREE G ROGERS purchased 2,086 shares for an estimated $9,916
$STGW Hedge Fund Activity
$STGW Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $STGW stock to their portfolio, and 67 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ABLE FINANCIAL GROUP, LLC added 2,222,342 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $10,000,539
- HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 812,100 shares (-4.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,913,205
- STANLEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 474,087 shares (-49.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,868,226
- PENN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC added 413,597 shares (+24.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,502,261
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 383,910 shares (+571.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,322,655
- HARBOR CAPITAL ADVISORS, INC. added 361,907 shares (+21.9%) to their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,628,581
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 329,975 shares (-59.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,996,348

