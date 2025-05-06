New Analyst Forecast: $STEM Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STEM. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $STEM.
$STEM Insider Trading Activity
$STEM insiders have traded $STEM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MATTHEW TAPPIN (President, Software Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,845 shares for an estimated $12,740.
- MICHAEL JAMES CARLSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 27,739 shares for an estimated $11,206
- HOFELDT ALBERT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 13,294 shares for an estimated $8,331
- SAUL R. LAURELES (Chief Legal Officer) sold 809 shares for an estimated $429
$STEM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $STEM stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG added 4,195,728 shares (+1041.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,530,023
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 2,611,397 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,574,672
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC removed 2,406,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,450,866
- STATE STREET CORP removed 1,782,633 shares (-36.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,074,927
- BAIRD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. removed 1,639,412 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $988,565
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP added 964,596 shares (+777.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $581,651
- IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT (IRELAND) LTD removed 856,092 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $516,223
