New Analyst Forecast: $STEM Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STEM. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $STEM.

$STEM Insider Trading Activity

$STEM insiders have traded $STEM stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MATTHEW TAPPIN (President, Software Division) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 26,845 shares for an estimated $12,740 .

. MICHAEL JAMES CARLSON (Chief Operating Officer) sold 27,739 shares for an estimated $11,206

HOFELDT ALBERT (Chief Technology Officer) sold 13,294 shares for an estimated $8,331

SAUL R. LAURELES (Chief Legal Officer) sold 809 shares for an estimated $429

$STEM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 61 institutional investors add shares of $STEM stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

