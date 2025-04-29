New Analyst Forecast: $STEL Given $28.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STEL. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 28.0 for STEL.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STEL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STEL forecast page.

$STEL Insider Trading Activity

$STEL insiders have traded $STEL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM E JR WILSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,440 shares for an estimated $740,230 .

. III RAMON A. VITULLI, (President) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $270,090

PAUL P EGGE (Senior Executive VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,730 shares for an estimated $188,277 .

. JUSTIN M LONG (SEVP, GC & Secretary) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $126,042

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $STEL stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.