STEL

New Analyst Forecast: $STEL Given $28.0 Price Target

April 29, 2025 — 04:21 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STEL. An analyst from Raymond James set a price target of 28.0 for STEL.

$STEL Insider Trading Activity

$STEL insiders have traded $STEL stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STEL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM E JR WILSON has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 24,440 shares for an estimated $740,230.
  • III RAMON A. VITULLI, (President) sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $270,090
  • PAUL P EGGE (Senior Executive VP, CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,730 shares for an estimated $188,277.
  • JUSTIN M LONG (SEVP, GC & Secretary) sold 4,200 shares for an estimated $126,042

$STEL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 83 institutional investors add shares of $STEL stock to their portfolio, and 70 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

