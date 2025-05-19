New Analyst Forecast: $STE Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STE. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $STE.
$STE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STE forecast page.
$STE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $STE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$STE Insider Trading Activity
$STE insiders have traded $STE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CARY L MAJORS (SVP and President, Healthcare) sold 1,682 shares for an estimated $365,532
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$STE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 377 institutional investors add shares of $STE stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD added 1,544,011 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $349,950,093
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 951,758 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $215,715,950
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 458,022 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $103,810,686
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 452,146 shares (+9.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $102,478,890
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 384,540 shares (-14.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $87,155,991
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 223,450 shares (-33.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,644,942
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 188,223 shares (+1124.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $42,660,742
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.