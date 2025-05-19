New Analyst Forecast: $STE Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STE. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $STE.

$STE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $STE in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/16/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/03/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $STE, check out Quiver Quantitative's $STE forecast page.

$STE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $STE stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 02/25.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$STE Insider Trading Activity

$STE insiders have traded $STE stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CARY L MAJORS (SVP and President, Healthcare) sold 1,682 shares for an estimated $365,532

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$STE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 377 institutional investors add shares of $STE stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.