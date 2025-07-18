New Analyst Forecast: $STBA Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STBA. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 42.0 for STBA.

$STBA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STBA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 07/18/2025

on 07/18/2025 David Bishop from Hovde Group set a target price of $41.0 on 06/27/2025

on 06/27/2025 Michael Perito from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025

$STBA Insider Trading Activity

$STBA insiders have traded $STBA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BHASKAR RAMACHANDRAN purchased 764 shares for an estimated $29,987

PETER G GURT has made 2 purchases buying 260 shares for an estimated $9,989 and 0 sales.

$STBA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $STBA stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

