New Analyst Forecast: $STBA Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STBA. Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a price target of 42.0 for STBA.
$STBA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STBA recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $STBA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Nathan Race from Piper Sandler set a target price of $42.0 on 07/18/2025
- David Bishop from Hovde Group set a target price of $41.0 on 06/27/2025
- Michael Perito from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $43.0 on 04/28/2025
$STBA Insider Trading Activity
$STBA insiders have traded $STBA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STBA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BHASKAR RAMACHANDRAN purchased 764 shares for an estimated $29,987
- PETER G GURT has made 2 purchases buying 260 shares for an estimated $9,989 and 0 sales.
$STBA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $STBA stock to their portfolio, and 85 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS GROUP AG removed 179,744 shares (-63.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,659,515
- STATE STREET CORP removed 172,939 shares (-9.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,407,389
- INVESCO LTD. removed 164,189 shares (-38.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,083,202
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 115,735 shares (-41.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,287,981
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 113,654 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,210,880
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 93,301 shares (-62.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,456,802
- ASSENAGON ASSET MANAGEMENT S.A. removed 86,257 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,195,821
