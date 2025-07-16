New Analyst Forecast: $STAA Given $18.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $STAA. Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a price target of 18.0 for STAA.

$STAA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $STAA recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $STAA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho set a target price of $18.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Jon Young from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $20.0 on 05/27/2025

on 05/27/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $17.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Mason Carrico from Stephens & Co. set a target price of $17.0 on 03/18/2025

on 03/18/2025 Thomas Stephan from Stifel set a target price of $20.0 on 02/12/2025

on 02/12/2025 Matt O'Brien from Piper Sandler set a target price of $16.0 on 02/12/2025

$STAA Insider Trading Activity

$STAA insiders have traded $STAA stock on the open market 66 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 66 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $STAA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PARTNERS, L.P. BROADWOOD has made 66 purchases buying 2,649,705 shares for an estimated $43,628,970 and 0 sales.

$STAA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $STAA stock to their portfolio, and 117 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

