New Analyst Forecast: $ST Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ST. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 32.0 for ST.
$ST Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ST recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 07/17/2025
- Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 07/16/2025
- Chris Snyder from UBS set a target price of $41.0 on 07/14/2025
- Rich Kwas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $30.0 on 07/01/2025
- Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $30.0 on 05/09/2025
- Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $23.0 on 04/15/2025
- Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $27.0 on 04/03/2025
$ST Insider Trading Activity
$ST insiders have traded $ST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ANDREW C TEICH purchased 9,925 shares for an estimated $250,010
$ST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $ST stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- EMINENCE CAPITAL, LP removed 4,318,718 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,815,285
- KODAI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 1,871,633 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,424,532
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 1,669,793 shares (+13.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $40,525,876
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,142,649 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,732,091
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,141,154 shares (-50.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,695,807
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,047,106 shares (-16.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,413,262
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 831,702 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,185,407
