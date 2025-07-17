New Analyst Forecast: $ST Given $32.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $ST. Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a price target of 32.0 for ST.

$ST Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ST recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $ST in the last 6 months, with a median target of $31.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samik Chatterjee from JP Morgan set a target price of $32.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Wamsi Mohan from B of A Securities set a target price of $32.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Chris Snyder from UBS set a target price of $41.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Rich Kwas from Wells Fargo set a target price of $30.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Mark Delaney from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $30.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Luke Junk from Baird set a target price of $23.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Amit Daryanani from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $27.0 on 04/03/2025

$ST Insider Trading Activity

$ST insiders have traded $ST stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ST stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW C TEICH purchased 9,925 shares for an estimated $250,010

$ST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 195 institutional investors add shares of $ST stock to their portfolio, and 176 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

