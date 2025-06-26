New Analyst Forecast: $SSRM Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SSRM. National Bank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $SSRM.

$SSRM Insider Trading Activity

$SSRM insiders have traded $SSRM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM K. MACNEVIN sold 6,722 shares for an estimated $48,129

$SSRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $SSRM stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

