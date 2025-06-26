New Analyst Forecast: $SSRM Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SSRM. National Bank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $SSRM.
$SSRM Insider Trading Activity
$SSRM insiders have traded $SSRM stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSRM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WILLIAM K. MACNEVIN sold 6,722 shares for an estimated $48,129
$SSRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 136 institutional investors add shares of $SSRM stock to their portfolio, and 129 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 5,308,857 shares (+6032.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,247,835
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 1,338,232 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,422,466
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,318,314 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,222,689
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,025,532 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,286,085
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 997,495 shares (+3515.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,004,874
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 914,084 shares (+921.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,168,262
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 909,636 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,123,649
