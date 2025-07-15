New Analyst Forecast: $SSRM Given $16.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SSRM. Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a price target of 16.5 for SSRM.

$SSRM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SSRM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SSRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.175.

Here are some recent targets:

Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a target price of $16.5 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Levi Spry from UBS set a target price of $13.85 on 06/24/2025

on 06/24/2025 Carey Macrury from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $16.75 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Michael Siperco from RBC Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 02/05/2025

$SSRM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $SSRM stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

