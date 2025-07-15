New Analyst Forecast: $SSRM Given $16.5 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SSRM. Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a price target of 16.5 for SSRM.
$SSRM Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SSRM recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SSRM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $15.175.
Here are some recent targets:
- Cosmos Chiu from CIBC set a target price of $16.5 on 07/15/2025
- Levi Spry from UBS set a target price of $13.85 on 06/24/2025
- Carey Macrury from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $16.75 on 03/12/2025
- Michael Siperco from RBC Capital set a target price of $8.0 on 02/05/2025
$SSRM Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $SSRM stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 5,308,857 shares (+6032.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,247,835
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP removed 1,338,232 shares (-7.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,422,466
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,318,314 shares (-48.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,222,689
- INVESCO LTD. removed 1,025,532 shares (-79.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,286,085
- SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP added 997,495 shares (+3515.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,004,874
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 914,084 shares (+921.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,168,262
- TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP removed 909,636 shares (-36.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,123,649
