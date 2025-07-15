New Analyst Forecast: $SSP Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SSP. Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a price target of 4.0 for SSP.
$SSP Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SSP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SSP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4.0 on 07/15/2025
- Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $8.0 on 03/13/2025
$SSP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $SSP stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 1,171,102 shares (+155.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,466,461
- MIRAMAR FIDUCIARY CORP added 1,067,124 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,158,687
- KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 823,880 shares (-90.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,438,684
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 798,923 shares (-58.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,364,812
- COVE STREET CAPITAL, LLC removed 559,006 shares (-44.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,654,657
- BREVAN HOWARD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP removed 547,235 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,619,815
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 373,714 shares (+118.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,106,193
