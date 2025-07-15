New Analyst Forecast: $SSP Given $4.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SSP. Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a price target of 4.0 for SSP.

$SSP Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SSP recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $SSP in the last 6 months, with a median target of $6.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Steven Cahall from Wells Fargo set a target price of $4.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Daniel Kurnos from Benchmark set a target price of $8.0 on 03/13/2025

$SSP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 60 institutional investors add shares of $SSP stock to their portfolio, and 75 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

