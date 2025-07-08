Stocks
SSB

New Analyst Forecast: $SSB Given $117.0 Price Target

July 08, 2025 — 02:20 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SSB. Jared Shaw from SouthState set a price target of 117.0 for SSB.

$SSB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SSB recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SSB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $116.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Jared Shaw from SouthState set a target price of $117.0 on 07/08/2025

$SSB Insider Trading Activity

$SSB insiders have traded $SSB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SSB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • WILLIAM E V MATTHEWS (Chief Financial Officer) sold 6,531 shares for an estimated $707,241
  • G STACY SMITH purchased 3,100 shares for an estimated $290,160
  • JANET P FROETSCHER purchased 2,717 shares for an estimated $250,018
  • SARA ARANA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,991 shares for an estimated $200,652

$SSB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 280 institutional investors add shares of $SSB stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • FMR LLC added 2,785,616 shares (+553.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $258,560,877
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,716,997 shares (+27.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $252,191,661
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 2,637,786 shares (+31.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $244,839,296
  • DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,164,348 shares (+34.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,074,781
  • CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 1,091,356 shares (+180.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $101,299,663
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS added 1,024,461 shares (+171.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $95,090,470
  • STATE STREET CORP added 789,360 shares (+20.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $73,268,395

