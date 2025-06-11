New Analyst Forecast: $SRPT Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SRPT. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $SRPT.

$SRPT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRPT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Scotiabank issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/06/2025

$SRPT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SRPT stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE GILBERT RAY CISNEROS, JR. sold up to $15,000 on 04/14.

$SRPT Insider Trading Activity

$SRPT insiders have traded $SRPT stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HANS LENNART RUDOLF WIGZELL sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,310,820

CLAUDE NICAISE sold 2,491 shares for an estimated $248,203

$SRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $SRPT stock to their portfolio, and 296 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

