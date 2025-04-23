New Analyst Forecast: $SRPT Given $110.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SRPT. An analyst from Piper Sandler set a price target of 110.0 for SRPT.

$SRPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRPT recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SRPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $182.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Piper Sandler set a target price of $110.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Gil Blum from Needham set a target price of $202.0 on 11/27/2024

on 11/27/2024 Brian Skorney from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $193.0 on 11/07/2024

on 11/07/2024 Kristen Kluska from Cantor Fitzgerald set a target price of $167.0 on 11/07/2024

$SRPT Insider Trading Activity

$SRPT insiders have traded $SRPT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HANS LENNART RUDOLF WIGZELL sold 10,500 shares for an estimated $1,310,820

CLAUDE NICAISE sold 2,491 shares for an estimated $248,203

KATHRYN JEAN BOOR sold 1,636 shares for an estimated $205,399

$SRPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 213 institutional investors add shares of $SRPT stock to their portfolio, and 225 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

