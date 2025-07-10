New Analyst Forecast: $SRI Given $16.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SRI. Gary Prestopino from Barrington Research set a price target of 16.0 for SRI.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SRI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SRI forecast page.

$SRI Insider Trading Activity

$SRI insiders have traded $SRI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT J. JR. HARTMAN (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 969 shares for an estimated $5,300

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $SRI stock to their portfolio, and 60 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.