New Analyst Forecast: $SRE Given $71.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SRE. Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a price target of 71.0 for SRE.

$SRE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRE recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $SRE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $78.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Nicholas Campanella from Barclays set a target price of $71.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $88.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 James Thalacker from BMO Capital set a target price of $81.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $75.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ryan Levine from Citigroup set a target price of $70.0 on 04/09/2025

on 04/09/2025 Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $85.0 on 03/26/2025

on 03/26/2025 Daniel Ford from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 02/26/2025

$SRE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SRE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 02/25.

$SRE Insider Trading Activity

$SRE insiders have traded $SRE stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFREY W MARTIN (Chairman, CEO and President) sold 49,737 shares for an estimated $4,125,186

PETER R WALL (SVP, Controller and CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 12,115 shares for an estimated $905,723 .

. DIANA L DAY (Chief Legal Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,015 shares for an estimated $595,212 .

. RICHARD J MARK purchased 7,160 shares for an estimated $499,839

JAMES C YARDLEY purchased 5,018 shares for an estimated $350,024

JUSTIN CHRISTOPHER BIRD (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,817 shares for an estimated $343,096 .

. ALEXANDER LISA LARROQUE (SVP, Corp Affairs & HR) sold 2,755 shares for an estimated $225,717

PABLO FERRERO purchased 2,600 shares for an estimated $184,495

ANDRES CONESA purchased 1,400 shares for an estimated $100,156

MICHAEL N MEARS purchased 1,000 shares for an estimated $67,700

CYNTHIA J WARNER purchased 700 shares for an estimated $49,455

$SRE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 535 institutional investors add shares of $SRE stock to their portfolio, and 571 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.