New Analyst Forecast: $SRAD Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SRAD. Citigroup gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SRAD.

$SRAD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SRAD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

Deutsche Bank issued a "Buy" rating on 12/18/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/21/2024

Benchmark issued a "Buy" rating on 10/10/2024

$SRAD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRAD recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SRAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $22.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Stephen Grambling from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $22.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 An analyst from Jefferies set a target price of $27.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Steve Powers from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $19.0 on 12/18/2024

$SRAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $SRAD stock to their portfolio, and 42 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

