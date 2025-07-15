New Analyst Forecast: $SRAD Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SRAD. Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a price target of 30.0 for SRAD.

$SRAD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRAD recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $SRAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $32.0 on 07/03/2025

on 07/03/2025 Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 07/01/2025

on 07/01/2025 Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $32.0 on 06/20/2025

on 06/20/2025 Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $28.0 on 05/13/2025

on 05/13/2025 Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $23.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $30.0 on 04/16/2025

$SRAD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $SRAD stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

