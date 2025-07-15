New Analyst Forecast: $SRAD Given $30.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SRAD. Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a price target of 30.0 for SRAD.
$SRAD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SRAD recently. We have seen 15 analysts offer price targets for $SRAD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $28.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jordan Bender from JMP Securities set a target price of $30.0 on 07/15/2025
- David Katz from Jefferies set a target price of $32.0 on 07/03/2025
- Barry Jonas from Truist Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 07/01/2025
- Chad Beynon from Macquarie set a target price of $32.0 on 06/20/2025
- Bernie McTernan from Needham set a target price of $28.0 on 05/13/2025
- Connor Lynagh from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $23.0 on 04/16/2025
- Mike Hickey from Benchmark set a target price of $30.0 on 04/16/2025
$SRAD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $SRAD stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 2,247,753 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,596,419
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 2,071,533 shares (+68.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $44,786,543
- GREENHOUSE FUNDS LLLP removed 2,011,595 shares (-20.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $43,490,683
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,492,912 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $32,276,757
- BARCLAYS PLC added 1,233,444 shares (+12952.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,667,059
- ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC removed 1,054,117 shares (-50.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,790,009
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 955,414 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,656,050
