New Analyst Forecast: $SR Given $80.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SR. David Arcaro from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 80.0 for SR.
$SR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 170 institutional investors add shares of $SR stock to their portfolio, and 184 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 893,162 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,889,926
- FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 765,928 shares (-23.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $59,933,866
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 495,304 shares (-12.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,757,538
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 387,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,321,875
- CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS added 331,456 shares (+45.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,936,432
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 306,326 shares (-41.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,970,009
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 297,973 shares (-72.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,316,387
