New Analyst Forecast: $SPXC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPXC. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SPXC.
$SPXC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPXC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
$SPXC Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SPXC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPXC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 12/06.
$SPXC Insider Trading Activity
$SPXC insiders have traded $SPXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EUGENE JOSEPH III LOWE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,000 shares for an estimated $13,243,819.
$SPXC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $SPXC stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. removed 533,695 shares (-44.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,729,242
- CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC added 409,215 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $52,698,707
- VAN BERKOM & ASSOCIATES INC. added 356,858 shares (+3195.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,956,173
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 267,251 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $34,416,583
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 218,302 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,112,931
- HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 215,802 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,403,507
- INVESCO LTD. removed 204,286 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,307,951
