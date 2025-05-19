New Analyst Forecast: $SPXC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPXC. B. Riley gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SPXC.

$SPXC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPXC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

B. Riley issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPXC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPXC forecast page.

$SPXC Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPXC stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPXC stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 04/09, 12/06.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SPXC Insider Trading Activity

$SPXC insiders have traded $SPXC stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPXC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EUGENE JOSEPH III LOWE (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 91,000 shares for an estimated $13,243,819.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPXC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 207 institutional investors add shares of $SPXC stock to their portfolio, and 210 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.