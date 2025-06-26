Stocks
SPTN

New Analyst Forecast: $SPTN Given 'Market Perform' Rating

June 26, 2025 — 10:31 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPTN. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $SPTN.

$SPTN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $SPTN stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 460,474 shares (+837.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,329,203
  • PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. added 291,729 shares (+887.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,910,429
  • AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 268,865 shares (+126.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,447,204
  • INVESCO LTD. removed 262,739 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,323,092
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 224,423 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,546,809
  • ELLSWORTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 223,742 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,098,953
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 196,000 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,970,960

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SPTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.