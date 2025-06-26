New Analyst Forecast: $SPTN Given 'Market Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPTN. BMO Capital gave a rating of 'Market Perform' for $SPTN.
$SPTN Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $SPTN stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 460,474 shares (+837.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,329,203
- PHOCAS FINANCIAL CORP. added 291,729 shares (+887.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,910,429
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC added 268,865 shares (+126.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,447,204
- INVESCO LTD. removed 262,739 shares (-21.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,323,092
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 224,423 shares (-3.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,546,809
- ELLSWORTH ADVISORS, LLC removed 223,742 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,098,953
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 196,000 shares (-6.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $3,970,960
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.