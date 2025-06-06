New Analyst Forecast: $SPT Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $SPT.

$SPT Insider Trading Activity

$SPT insiders have traded $SPT stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUSTYN RUSSELL HOWARD (Executive Chair) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 250,575 shares for an estimated $6,679,374 .

. RYAN PAUL BARRETTO (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 44,241 shares for an estimated $1,084,272 .

. KAREN WALKER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 15,000 shares for an estimated $419,622 .

. PRETO JOSEPH DEL (CFO and Treasurer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,649 shares for an estimated $238,795.

$SPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 111 institutional investors add shares of $SPT stock to their portfolio, and 116 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

