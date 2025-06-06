New Analyst Forecast: $SPSC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPSC. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SPSC.
$SPSC Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025
$SPSC Insider Trading Activity
$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 29,560 shares for an estimated $4,960,437.
- DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 21,671 shares for an estimated $3,973,472.
- JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 7,754 shares for an estimated $1,322,162.
- CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,512 shares for an estimated $661,791.
$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 563,054 shares (-88.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $74,734,157
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 377,429 shares (-49.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,096,151
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 290,445 shares (-60.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $38,550,764
- FMR LLC removed 253,409 shares (-17.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $33,634,976
- FIERA CAPITAL CORP added 235,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,311,006
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC added 225,848 shares (+34.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,976,805
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 225,589 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $29,942,427
