New Analyst Forecast: $SPSC Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPSC. Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SPSC.

$SPSC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPSC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/03/2025

$SPSC Insider Trading Activity

$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 57 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 57 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 29,560 shares for an estimated $4,960,437 .

. DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 21,671 shares for an estimated $3,973,472 .

. JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 7,754 shares for an estimated $1,322,162 .

. CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 4,512 shares for an estimated $661,791.

$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 279 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

