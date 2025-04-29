New Analyst Forecast: $SPSC Given $159.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPSC. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 159.0 for SPSC.

$SPSC Insider Trading Activity

$SPSC insiders have traded $SPSC stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPSC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY K. NELSON (EVP & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 29,560 shares for an estimated $4,960,437 .

. DAN JUCKNIESS (EVP, Chief Sales Officer) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 21,671 shares for an estimated $3,973,472 .

. CHADWICK COLLINS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 11,351 shares for an estimated $1,822,307 .

. JAMIE THINGELSTAD (EVP, Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 12 sales selling 7,754 shares for an estimated $1,322,162.

$SPSC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 214 institutional investors add shares of $SPSC stock to their portfolio, and 234 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

