New Analyst Forecast: $SPOT Given $680.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPOT. John Hodulik from UBS set a price target of 680.0 for SPOT.

$SPOT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPOT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SPOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $547.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $680.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ed Vyvyan from Redburn Partners set a target price of $545.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $550.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $560.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Matt Farrell from Piper Sandler set a target price of $450.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $435.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Benjamin Black from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $440.0 on 11/06/2024

$SPOT Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPOT stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/24, 02/21.

$SPOT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 559 institutional investors add shares of $SPOT stock to their portfolio, and 385 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

