New Analyst Forecast: $SPNT Given $25.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPNT. Michael Phillips from Oppenheimer set a price target of 25.0 for SPNT.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPNT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPNT forecast page.

$SPNT Insider Trading Activity

$SPNT insiders have traded $SPNT stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPNT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DANIEL S LOEB has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,106,631 shares for an estimated $56,301,911 .

. LA GUERONNIERE RAFE DE sold 30,000 shares for an estimated $586,500

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPNT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $SPNT stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.