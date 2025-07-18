New Analyst Forecast: $SPMC Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPMC. Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SPMC.

$SPMC Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPMC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Alliance Global Partners issued a "Buy" rating on 07/18/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPMC, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPMC forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.