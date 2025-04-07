Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $SPIR Given $11.0 Price Target

April 07, 2025 — 12:21 pm EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPIR. An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a price target of 11.0 for SPIR.

$SPIR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPIR recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SPIR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $18.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 04/01/2025
  • An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $18.0 on 04/01/2025
  • An analyst from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $15.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Jeff Van Rhee from Craig-Hallum set a target price of $20.0 on 11/14/2024

$SPIR Insider Trading Activity

$SPIR insiders have traded $SPIR stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPIR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • PETER PLATZER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 326,039 shares for an estimated $3,627,827.
  • THERESA CONDOR (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 35,571 shares for an estimated $462,368.
  • LEONARDO BASOLA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,506 shares for an estimated $356,397.
  • BOYD C. JOHNSON (CLO, CAO and Corp Sec) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 23,677 shares for an estimated $310,085.

$SPIR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $SPIR stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

