New Analyst Forecast: $SPGI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPGI. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SPGI.

$SPGI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPGI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPGI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPGI forecast page.

$SPGI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPGI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE DANIEL S. GOLDMAN sold up to $50,000 on 02/11.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SPGI Insider Trading Activity

$SPGI insiders have traded $SPGI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DOUGLAS L. PETERSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,173 shares for an estimated $9,631,628 .

. SAUGATA SAHA (President, Market Intelligence) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,014,885.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SPGI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 893 institutional investors add shares of $SPGI stock to their portfolio, and 899 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.