New Analyst Forecast: $SPGI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPGI. UBS gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SPGI.
$SPGI Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPGI in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/30/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/19/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPGI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPGI forecast page.
$SPGI Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SPGI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE DANIEL S. GOLDMAN sold up to $50,000 on 02/11.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$SPGI Insider Trading Activity
$SPGI insiders have traded $SPGI stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPGI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DOUGLAS L. PETERSON has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 19,173 shares for an estimated $9,631,628.
- SAUGATA SAHA (President, Market Intelligence) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $1,014,885.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SPGI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 893 institutional investors add shares of $SPGI stock to their portfolio, and 899 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,077,294 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $536,524,730
- CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 829,102 shares (-12.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $412,917,669
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 759,196 shares (+2.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $385,747,487
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 685,673 shares (-24.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $341,485,724
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC removed 618,225 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $314,120,122
- NORGES BANK removed 571,616 shares (-14.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $284,681,916
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 525,347 shares (+19.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $261,638,566
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.