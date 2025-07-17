New Analyst Forecast: $SPFI Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPFI. Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a price target of 42.0 for SPFI.
$SPFI Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPFI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SPFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a target price of $42.0 on 07/17/2025
- Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 01/27/2025
$SPFI Insider Trading Activity
$SPFI insiders have traded $SPFI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CURTIS C GRIFFITH (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $5,428,653.
- NOE G VALLES purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,300,000
$SPFI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $SPFI stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 78,645 shares (-5.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,604,722
- INVESCO LTD. added 72,269 shares (+352.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,393,549
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 31,300 shares (+319.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,036,655
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 28,467 shares (+11.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $942,827
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 24,707 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $818,295
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP added 20,900 shares (+48.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $692,208
- BAILARD, INC. added 18,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $616,032
