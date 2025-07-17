New Analyst Forecast: $SPFI Given $42.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPFI. Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a price target of 42.0 for SPFI.

$SPFI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPFI recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $SPFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $42.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joseph Yanchunis from Raymond James set a target price of $42.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Wood Lay from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $45.0 on 01/27/2025

$SPFI Insider Trading Activity

$SPFI insiders have traded $SPFI stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CURTIS C GRIFFITH (Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 160,000 shares for an estimated $5,428,653 .

. NOE G VALLES purchased 100,000 shares for an estimated $3,300,000

$SPFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 36 institutional investors add shares of $SPFI stock to their portfolio, and 53 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

