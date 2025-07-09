New Analyst Forecast: $SPB Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPB. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $SPB.

$SPB Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025

Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025

$SPB Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SPB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $60.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $77.0 on 06/25/2025

on 06/25/2025 Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $10.0 on 05/20/2025

on 05/20/2025 Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 02/07/2025

$SPB Insider Trading Activity

$SPB insiders have traded $SPB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID M MAURA (Executive Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 71,180 shares for an estimated $4,655,204.

$SPB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $SPB stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

