New Analyst Forecast: $SPB Given 'Equal-Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SPB. Wells Fargo gave a rating of 'Equal-Weight' for $SPB.
$SPB Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPB in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Canaccord Genuity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/25/2025
- Scotiabank issued a "Sector Outperform" rating on 05/20/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/09/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SPB, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPB forecast page.
$SPB Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPB recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SPB in the last 6 months, with a median target of $77.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Chris Carey from Wells Fargo set a target price of $60.0 on 07/09/2025
- Brian McNamara from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $77.0 on 06/25/2025
- Ben Isaacson from Scotiabank set a target price of $10.0 on 05/20/2025
- Peter Grom from UBS set a target price of $78.0 on 05/09/2025
- Nik Modi from RBC Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 02/07/2025
$SPB Insider Trading Activity
$SPB insiders have traded $SPB stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID M MAURA (Executive Chairman and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 71,180 shares for an estimated $4,655,204.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$SPB Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $SPB stock to their portfolio, and 142 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC removed 510,689 shares (-25.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,539,797
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 391,607 shares (+138.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $28,019,480
- AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 372,630 shares (+142.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $26,661,676
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 330,956 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,679,901
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 320,178 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $22,908,735
- FIL LTD removed 291,875 shares (-63.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,883,656
- MORGAN STANLEY added 225,277 shares (+106.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,118,569
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.