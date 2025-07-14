New Analyst Forecast: $SOUN Given $12.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SOUN. James Fish from Piper Sandler set a price target of 12.0 for SOUN.

$SOUN Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOUN recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $SOUN in the last 6 months, with a median target of $13.5.

Here are some recent targets:

James Fish from Piper Sandler set a target price of $12.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Scott Buck from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $18.0 on 05/12/2025

on 05/12/2025 Daniel Ives from Wedbush set a target price of $15.0 on 05/09/2025

on 05/09/2025 Gil Luria from DA Davidson set a target price of $10.0 on 04/14/2025

$SOUN Insider Trading Activity

$SOUN insiders have traded $SOUN stock on the open market 28 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 28 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOUN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEYVAN MOHAJER (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 511,876 shares for an estimated $4,954,381 .

. MAJID EMAMI (VP, Engineering) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 300,569 shares for an estimated $2,957,063 .

. MICHAEL ZAGORSEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 169,181 shares for an estimated $1,611,227 .

. JAMES MING HOM (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 162,929 shares for an estimated $1,588,147 .

. TIMOTHY STONEHOCKER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 151,347 shares for an estimated $1,551,251 .

. NITESH SHARAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 159,750 shares for an estimated $1,521,157 .

. DIANA SROKA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,202 shares for an estimated $62,130.

$SOUN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 246 institutional investors add shares of $SOUN stock to their portfolio, and 172 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.