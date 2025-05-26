New Analyst Forecast: $SON Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SON. Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a price target of 55.0 for SON.
$SON Insider Trading Activity
$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,674,972 and 0 sales.
- ROBERT R JR HILL has made 2 purchases buying 5,475 shares for an estimated $220,859 and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819.
- JOHN R HALEY has made 2 purchases buying 5,246 shares for an estimated $240,369 and 0 sales.
- ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513
$SON Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,015,250 shares (+739.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $47,960,410
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 582,111 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,498,923
- IMPAX ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP PLC removed 553,559 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,041,357
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB added 533,587 shares (+47.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $25,206,649
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 514,667 shares (+32.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,312,869
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 450,792 shares (+14.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $21,295,414
- VALLEY WEALTH MANAGERS, INC. added 435,529 shares (+699.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $20,574,389
