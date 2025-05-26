New Analyst Forecast: $SON Given $55.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SON. Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a price target of 55.0 for SON.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SON forecast page.

$SON Insider Trading Activity

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,674,972 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT R JR HILL has made 2 purchases buying 5,475 shares for an estimated $220,859 and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $191,819 .

and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated . JOHN R HALEY has made 2 purchases buying 5,246 shares for an estimated $240,369 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 227 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.