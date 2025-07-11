New Analyst Forecast: $SON Given $53.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SON. Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a price target of 53.0 for SON.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SON, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SON forecast page.

$SON Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SON recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $SON in the last 6 months, with a median target of $53.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Michael Roxland from Truist Securities set a target price of $53.0 on 07/11/2025

on 07/11/2025 Anojja Shah from UBS set a target price of $48.0 on 06/04/2025

on 06/04/2025 Gabe Hajde from Wells Fargo set a target price of $55.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Matt Roberts from Raymond James set a target price of $50.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 John Dunigan from Jefferies set a target price of $62.0 on 04/22/2025

$SON Insider Trading Activity

$SON insiders have traded $SON stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SON stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. HOWARD COKER (President & CEO) has made 3 purchases buying 60,000 shares for an estimated $2,674,972 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. JOHN R HALEY has made 2 purchases buying 5,246 shares for an estimated $240,369 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ROBERT R JR HILL has made 2 purchases buying 5,475 shares for an estimated $220,859 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ERNEST D III HAYNES (Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging) sold 2,453 shares for an estimated $115,513

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SON Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 217 institutional investors add shares of $SON stock to their portfolio, and 212 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.