New Analyst Forecast: $SOLV Given 'Sector Weight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SOLV. KeyBanc gave a rating of 'Sector Weight' for $SOLV.

$SOLV Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SOLV in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/19/2025

$SOLV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SOLV stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOLV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

SENATOR RON WYDEN sold up to $15,000 on 02/06.

on 02/06. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 01/15.

$SOLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 286 institutional investors add shares of $SOLV stock to their portfolio, and 557 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

