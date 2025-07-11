Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $SOFI Given $21.0 Price Target

July 11, 2025 — 10:21 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SOFI. Moshe Orenbuch from TD Cowen set a price target of 21.0 for SOFI.

$SOFI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOFI recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $SOFI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $17.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Moshe Orenbuch from TD Cowen set a target price of $21.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Timothy Switzer from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $13.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Terry Ma from Barclays set a target price of $18.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Matthew Coad from Truist Securities set a target price of $14.0 on 06/02/2025
  • Tim Chiodo from UBS set a target price of $15.5 on 04/30/2025
  • Kyle Peterson from Needham set a target price of $20.0 on 04/30/2025
  • Devin Ryan from JMP Securities set a target price of $17.0 on 04/25/2025

$SOFI Insider Trading Activity

$SOFI insiders have traded $SOFI stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SOFI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MAGDALENA YESIL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 174,280 shares for an estimated $2,469,800.
  • JEREMY RISHEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 135,472 shares for an estimated $1,906,890.
  • KELLI KEOUGH (EVP, GBUL, SIPS) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 62,248 shares for an estimated $870,791.

$SOFI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 385 institutional investors add shares of $SOFI stock to their portfolio, and 303 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

