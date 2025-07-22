New Analyst Forecast: $SOBO Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SOBO. Robert Catellier from CIBC set a price target of 26.0 for SOBO.

$SOBO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOBO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SOBO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Robert Catellier from CIBC set a target price of $26.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $38.0 on 05/19/2025

on 05/19/2025 Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $27.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Anthony Linton from Jefferies set a target price of $33.0 on 01/28/2025

