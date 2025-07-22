New Analyst Forecast: $SOBO Given $26.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SOBO. Robert Catellier from CIBC set a price target of 26.0 for SOBO.
$SOBO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SOBO recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $SOBO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $27.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Robert Catellier from CIBC set a target price of $26.0 on 07/22/2025
- Maurice Choy from RBC Capital set a target price of $38.0 on 05/19/2025
- Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $28.0 on 03/28/2025
- Robert Hope from Scotiabank set a target price of $27.0 on 03/07/2025
- Anthony Linton from Jefferies set a target price of $33.0 on 01/28/2025
