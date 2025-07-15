New Analyst Forecast: $SO Given $97.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SO. Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a price target of 97.0 for SO.

$SO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SO recently. We have seen 11 analysts offer price targets for $SO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $94.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Jeremy Tonet from JP Morgan set a target price of $97.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Stephen Byrd from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $90.0 on 06/18/2025

on 06/18/2025 J.R. Weston from Raymond James set a target price of $98.0 on 06/13/2025

on 06/13/2025 Julien Dumoulin-Smith from Jefferies set a target price of $100.0 on 06/05/2025

on 06/05/2025 Sophie Karp from Keybanc set a target price of $78.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Neil Kalton from Wells Fargo set a target price of $99.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Shahriar Pourreza from Guggenheim set a target price of $93.0 on 05/02/2025

$SO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SO stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JARED MOSKOWITZ purchased up to $15,000 on 04/07.

on 04/07. REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE purchased up to $15,000 on 04/03.

$SO Insider Trading Activity

$SO insiders have traded $SO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KIMBERLY S, GREENE (Chairman, President & CEO, GPC) sold 32,190 shares for an estimated $2,997,532

CHRISTOPHER C WOMACK (Chairman, President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 26,000 shares for an estimated $2,343,172 .

. JAMES JEFFREY PEOPLES (Chairman, President & CEO, APC) sold 14,540 shares for an estimated $1,250,440

CHRISTOPHER CUMMISKEY (EVP) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,172 shares for an estimated $1,174,214 .

. STAN W CONNALLY (EVP & COO) sold 12,500 shares for an estimated $1,153,000

MARTIN BERNARD DAVIS (EVP & CIO) sold 1,125 shares for an estimated $100,811

$SO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,071 institutional investors add shares of $SO stock to their portfolio, and 830 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

