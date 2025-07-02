New Analyst Forecast: $SNY Given 'Overweight' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNY. Barclays gave a rating of 'Overweight' for $SNY.
$SNY Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNY in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/02/2025
- Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 06/03/2025
- Exane BNP Paribas issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/15/2025
$SNY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 394 institutional investors add shares of $SNY stock to their portfolio, and 272 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 8,323,947 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $461,646,100
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC removed 3,340,317 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $185,253,980
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,073,781 shares (-20.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $115,011,894
- DODGE & COX removed 2,027,531 shares (-2.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $112,446,869
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,609,350 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $89,254,551
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,456,269 shares (+58.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $80,764,678
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,307,291 shares (-24.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $72,502,358
