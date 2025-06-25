New Analyst Forecast: $SNX Given 'Outperform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNX. RBC Capital gave a rating of 'Outperform' for $SNX.
$SNX Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNX in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/25/2025
$SNX Insider Trading Activity
$SNX insiders have traded $SNX stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 35 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RICHARD T HUME has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 60,000 shares for an estimated $7,870,112.
- DENNIS POLK (Hyve Solutions Executive) has made 0 purchases and 14 sales selling 37,000 shares for an estimated $4,858,697.
- PATRICK ZAMMIT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 6,823 shares for an estimated $975,689
- MARSHALL WITT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,019 shares for an estimated $382,548.
- MIRIAM ANNE MURPHY (President, Europe) sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $330,000
- ANN F VEZINA sold 839 shares for an estimated $114,171
- MERLINE SAINTIL sold 117 shares for an estimated $15,556
$SNX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 256 institutional investors add shares of $SNX stock to their portfolio, and 261 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 937,040 shares (+343.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,896,051
- FMR LLC added 657,741 shares (+8.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $68,378,754
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 564,473 shares (+16.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $58,682,613
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 499,120 shares (+98445.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $51,888,515
- CAUSEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 465,423 shares (-78.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $48,385,375
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 451,567 shares (+321.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $46,944,905
- ABRAMS BISON INVESTMENTS, LLC added 435,000 shares (+19.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $45,222,600
