New Analyst Forecast: $SNX Given $156.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNX. An analyst from Barrington set a price target of 156.0 for SNX.

$SNX Insider Trading Activity

$SNX insiders have traded $SNX stock on the open market 47 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 47 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD T HUME has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 120,000 shares for an estimated $15,034,963 .

. DENNIS POLK (Hyve Solutions Executive) has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 43,689 shares for an estimated $5,664,221 .

. DAVID R VETTER (Chief Legal Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $2,462,800

MARSHALL WITT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 8,673 shares for an estimated $1,061,178 .

. PATRICK ZAMMIT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 6,823 shares for an estimated $975,689

SIMON LEUNG (Chief Business Officer) sold 6,249 shares for an estimated $769,689

ANN F VEZINA has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,776 shares for an estimated $348,761 .

. MERLINE SAINTIL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 234 shares for an estimated $29,889.

$SNX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 232 institutional investors add shares of $SNX stock to their portfolio, and 265 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

