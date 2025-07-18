Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $SNV Given $61.0 Price Target

July 18, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNV. Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a price target of 61.0 for SNV.

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNV, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNV forecast page.

$SNV Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNV recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SNV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $60.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Brady Gailey from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a target price of $65.0 on 07/18/2025
  • Manan Gosalia from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $61.0 on 07/18/2025
  • David Smith from Truist Securities set a target price of $60.0 on 07/11/2025
  • Timur Braziler from Wells Fargo set a target price of $62.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Jared Shaw from Barclays set a target price of $67.0 on 07/08/2025
  • Anthony Elian from JP Morgan set a target price of $60.0 on 07/01/2025
  • David Chiaverini from Jefferies set a target price of $55.0 on 05/21/2025

$SNV Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$SNV Insider Trading Activity

$SNV insiders have traded $SNV stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • THOMAS T DIERDORFF (EVP, Corp. & Inv. Banking) has made 1 purchase buying 1,680 shares for an estimated $92,450 and 1 sale selling 1,680 shares for an estimated $92,450.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 245 institutional investors add shares of $SNV stock to their portfolio, and 190 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

