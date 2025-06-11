Stocks
SNTI

New Analyst Forecast: $SNTI Given 'Buy' Rating

June 11, 2025 — 02:28 am EDT

Written by Quiver ForecastTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNTI. Laidlaw gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SNTI.

$SNTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNTI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Laidlaw issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $SNTI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SNTI forecast page.

$SNTI Insider Trading Activity

$SNTI insiders have traded $SNTI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • TIMOTHY K LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,467 shares for an estimated $18,338.
  • KANYA RAJANGAM (Pres. & Chief Med. & Dev. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $6,074.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$SNTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SNTI stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • INTEL CORP removed 48,048 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,648
  • 8VC GP I, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

SNTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.