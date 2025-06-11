New Analyst Forecast: $SNTI Given 'Buy' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNTI. Laidlaw gave a rating of 'Buy' for $SNTI.

$SNTI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNTI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Laidlaw issued a "Buy" rating on 06/06/2025

$SNTI Insider Trading Activity

$SNTI insiders have traded $SNTI stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY K LU (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,467 shares for an estimated $18,338 .

. KANYA RAJANGAM (Pres. & Chief Med. & Dev. Off.) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,479 shares for an estimated $6,074.

$SNTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of $SNTI stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INTEL CORP removed 48,048 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $168,648

8VC GP I, LLC added 0 shares (+0.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $0

