New Analyst Forecast: $SNPS Given $660.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNPS. Charles Shi from Needham set a price target of 660.0 for SNPS.

$SNPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNPS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SNPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $605.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $660.0 on 07/15/2025

on 07/15/2025 Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $610.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $620.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $615.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $625.0 on 05/29/2025

on 05/29/2025 Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $550.0 on 04/28/2025

on 04/28/2025 Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $560.0 on 04/16/2025

$SNPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $100,000 on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 03/13.

on 04/17 and 2 sales worth up to on 05/12, 03/13. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 04/08.

$SNPS Insider Trading Activity

$SNPS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,848 shares for an estimated $14,789,850 .

. SASSINE GHAZI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,732 shares for an estimated $10,475,754 .

. GEUS AART DE (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold 15,705 shares for an estimated $6,979,652

SHELAGH GLASER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,310 shares for an estimated $3,550,608.

$SNPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 668 institutional investors add shares of $SNPS stock to their portfolio, and 547 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.