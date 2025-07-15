Stocks
New Analyst Forecast: $SNPS Given $660.0 Price Target

July 15, 2025 — 08:20 am EDT

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNPS. Charles Shi from Needham set a price target of 660.0 for SNPS.

$SNPS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNPS recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $SNPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $605.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Charles Shi from Needham set a target price of $660.0 on 07/15/2025
  • Jason Celino from Keybanc set a target price of $610.0 on 07/10/2025
  • James Schneider from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $620.0 on 07/10/2025
  • Clarke Jeffries from Piper Sandler set a target price of $615.0 on 05/29/2025
  • Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt set a target price of $625.0 on 05/29/2025
  • Ruben Roy from Stifel set a target price of $550.0 on 04/28/2025
  • Vivek Arya from B of A Securities set a target price of $560.0 on 04/16/2025

$SNPS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNPS stock 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$SNPS Insider Trading Activity

$SNPS insiders have traded $SNPS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • RICHARD S. MAHONEY (Chief Revenue Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 29,848 shares for an estimated $14,789,850.
  • SASSINE GHAZI (PRESIDENT AND CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,732 shares for an estimated $10,475,754.
  • GEUS AART DE (EXECUTIVE CHAIR) sold 15,705 shares for an estimated $6,979,652
  • SHELAGH GLASER (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,310 shares for an estimated $3,550,608.

$SNPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 668 institutional investors add shares of $SNPS stock to their portfolio, and 547 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

