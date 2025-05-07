New Analyst Forecast: $SNDX Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNDX. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $SNDX.

$SNDX Insider Trading Activity

$SNDX insiders have traded $SNDX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL A METZGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,102 shares for an estimated $323,581 .

. NEIL GALLAGHER (President, Head of R&D) sold 4,618 shares for an estimated $71,597

KEITH A. GOLDAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,777 shares for an estimated $58,558

$SNDX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $SNDX stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

