New Analyst Forecast: $SNDX Given 'Sector Perform' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNDX. Scotiabank gave a rating of 'Sector Perform' for $SNDX.
$SNDX Insider Trading Activity
$SNDX insiders have traded $SNDX stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL A METZGER (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,102 shares for an estimated $323,581.
- NEIL GALLAGHER (President, Head of R&D) sold 4,618 shares for an estimated $71,597
- KEITH A. GOLDAN (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,777 shares for an estimated $58,558
$SNDX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of $SNDX stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,425,677 shares (+498.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,507,449
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 4,338,485 shares (+269.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $57,354,771
- EVERSEPT PARTNERS, LP removed 3,761,913 shares (-91.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,732,489
- KYNAM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP added 2,677,075 shares (+45.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,390,931
- ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC removed 1,925,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,452,466
- AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 1,613,437 shares (-41.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,329,637
- SOLEUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 1,401,016 shares (+128.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,521,431
