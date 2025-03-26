New Analyst Forecast: $SNDR Given 'Neutral' Rating

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNDR. Susquehanna gave a rating of 'Neutral' for $SNDR.
$SNDR Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SNDR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 11/07/2024
$SNDR Insider Trading Activity
$SNDR insiders have traded $SNDR stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MARK B. ROURKE (EVP & COO) sold 32,057 shares for an estimated $1,061,163
- THOMAS G JACKSON (EVP - General Counsel) sold 18,248 shares for an estimated $603,444
- SHALEEN DEVGUN (Chief Innovation, Tech Officer) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $290,400
- ROBERT M JR REICH (EVP - CAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,250 shares for an estimated $198,035.
$SNDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 142 institutional investors add shares of $SNDR stock to their portfolio, and 124 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,028,789 shares (+87.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,122,941
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 864,716 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,318,884
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 695,848 shares (+10.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,374,429
- ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC removed 512,240 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,619,329
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 465,870 shares (-19.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,640,673
- NEW YORK STATE COMMON RETIREMENT FUND removed 369,170 shares (-24.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,809,297
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 306,275 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,967,732
