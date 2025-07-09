New Analyst Forecast: $SNDR Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNDR. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 27.0 for SNDR.

$SNDR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNDR recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SNDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025

Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $28.0 on 07/01/2025

Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 06/02/2025

Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 05/16/2025

Bert Subin from Stifel set a target price of $22.0 on 05/02/2025

Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $22.0 on 05/02/2025

on 05/02/2025 Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 04/22/2025

$SNDR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SNDR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.

$SNDR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $SNDR stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

