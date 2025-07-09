New Analyst Forecast: $SNDR Given $27.0 Price Target

We just received data on a new analyst forecast for $SNDR. Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a price target of 27.0 for SNDR.
$SNDR Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SNDR recently. We have seen 12 analysts offer price targets for $SNDR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $26.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Ariel Rosa from Citigroup set a target price of $27.0 on 07/09/2025
- Daniel Moore from Baird set a target price of $28.0 on 07/01/2025
- Jordan Alliger from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $32.0 on 06/02/2025
- Ken Hoexter from B of A Securities set a target price of $26.0 on 05/16/2025
- Bert Subin from Stifel set a target price of $22.0 on 05/02/2025
- Jonathan Chappell from Evercore ISI Group set a target price of $22.0 on 05/02/2025
- Thomas Wadewitz from UBS set a target price of $25.0 on 04/22/2025
$SNDR Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $SNDR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SNDR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 3 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $50,000 on 04/07 and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 05/12, 03/05.
$SNDR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 130 institutional investors add shares of $SNDR stock to their portfolio, and 130 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,802,375 shares (-95.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $41,184,268
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 1,380,360 shares (+62.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $31,541,226
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 1,211,471 shares (-45.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,682,112
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 730,135 shares (-9.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,683,584
- JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP added 645,060 shares (+2481000.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $14,739,621
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 535,571 shares (-74.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,237,797
- UBS GROUP AG added 343,697 shares (+157.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,853,476
